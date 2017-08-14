Coach Long Likes What He’s Seeing From Eagles in Fall Camp

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

The first football practices at Chadron State College have gone extra well, head coach Jay Long said as the Eagles prepared for their fifth session Friday morning.

“I’m excited about what’s been happening,” Long said. “It’s obvious that the veterans followed the workout schedules we gave them during the summer because they came back in really good condition and I’m really impressed with the new guys. We thought they were a talented group and they are living up to our expectations.”

Long added that the 16 seniors on the roster are outstanding leaders, setting an excellent example for the younger players.

With quarterback TD Stein still on the sidelines because of an ankle and leg injury he sustained during the summer, senior Matt Vinson and redshirt freshman Dalton Holst have been dividing time with the top offensive unit. Both were on target during passing drills Thursday morning, connecting with receivers on a high percentage of their passes.

Long said a many of the receivers “are young, but have quite a bit of experience and have been catching the ball really well.” He added that the Eagles have excellent speed at the skill positions.

Long also said he’s been impressed by the quality of the young linemen.

“We’ve got some young guys with good size to help us in both the offensive and defensive lines,” he stated.