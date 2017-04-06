Coach Larson Seeing Big Energy, Battles on the Line & Secondary at Chadron State Football Practices

The Chadron State defense is progressing and playing with big energy as spring football practice becomes more and more involved toward the Spring Game on Saturday, April 22. Hits were hard and enthusiasm explosive during an end-of-practice offense-vs-defense live action drill Wednesday afternoon on the practice fields south of the Chicoine Center.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Larson loves this time of year and getting his guys educated on technique, schemes, plays and situations.

Big-time veterans are returning on Larson’s defensive line including seniors Truett Box, Mitch Collicott and Tanner Wintholz. Coach Larson is enjoying watching the battle up front with veterans and the rest of his group of defensive lineman for their spots in the rotation. He’s also seeing the secondary get more experience deeper into the roster with nearly every starter healing up from injury or sitting out Spring practice due to the 10-semester rule.

Another highly anticipated returner is defensive end Tyler Kiess, one of the team’s best players, who was lost to a season-ending injury in the opener against Fort Lewis last fall. The return of Kiess and other key veterans from injury including Ryan and Brian Wood in the secondary has Larson excited about the Eagles defensive potential this fall.

Check back on Panhandle Post for more practice reports, clips and photos as spring ball continues in Chadron the next few weeks.