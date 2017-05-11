Close No-Hitter For Rockies Pitcher; Stanley Cup Conference Finals Set

NBA PLAYOFFS

The Boston Celtics have shown they are more than a one-man offense.

Avery Bradley scored 25 of his playoff career-high 29 points while the Celtics dominated the first half of a 123-101 drubbing of Washington. Bradley hit four 3-pointers and shot 12-for-19 overall as Boston took a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

Al Horford delivered 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting and had seven assists and six rebounds while the Wizards concentrated on stopping Isaiah Thomas. The Celtics’ guard finished with 18 points and nine assists but took just 13 shots.

Boston fell behind 4-0 before scoring the next 16 points. The Celtics led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter and hit 16 3-pointers for the game.

John Wall had a team-high 21 points and Bradley Beal had 16 for the Wizards.

Game 6 is Friday in Washington.

NHL – STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The Penguins have advanced to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals with yet another series victory over the Capitals. Marc-Andre Fleury turned back 29 shots as the defending Stanley Cup champs earned a 2-0 shutout of the Capitals. Fleury was sensational at times in helping Pittsburgh take a Game 7 from the Caps for the fourth time in four tries.

Neither team scored until Bryan Rust beat Braden Holtby 8:49 into the second period. Patric Hornqvist doubled the Penguins’ lead with 15:46 remaining.

It’s the 10th playoff series between the two teams, and the ninth in which the Penguins have eliminated the Capitals. It’s also the second straight season in which the Capitals have won the Presidents’ Trophy as the regular-season champs before falling to Pittsburgh in the second round.

The Penguins now prepare for the Ottawa Senators, who knocked out the Rangers in six games.

The Western Conference finals will have the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Nashville Predators. The Ducks pulled out a Game 7 victory as Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of a 2-1 triumph over Edmonton. Andrew Cogliano also tallied for the Ducks, who had dropped five straight Game 7s.

John Gibson stopped 23 shots and blanked the Oilers after Drake Caggiula scored 3 ½ minutes into the game.

MLB – ROCKIES

German Marquez had an afternoon to remember while leading the Colorado Rockies over the defending World Series champs.

Marquez carried a no-hitter into the seventh and collected his first big league hit in a 3-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs in Denver. The no-hitter ended when Kris Bryant led off the seventh with a double, a half-inning before Marquez hit a two-run single that capped the scoring.

The 22-year-old right-hander scattered three hits and struck out eight in eight innings after entering the game 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts this season.

The Rockies improved to 22-13 by taking the rubber match of the three-game set. The Cubs are at .500 at 17-17 following their fifth loss in six games.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Baltimore’s six-game winning streak is over after former Oriole Matt Wieters hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to give Washington a 7-6 win over the Birds. Mark Trumbo and Manny Machado homered while the O’s built a 6-2 lead.

— Carlos Correa delivered a two-run double in the fifth to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in a 4-2 verdict over the Braves. Correa doubled twice after Freddie Freeman and Adonis Garcia hit solo homers in the fourth to put the Braves ahead 2-1. Joe Musgrave held the Braves to four hits over six innings to help the Astros improve to 23-11, the best 34-game start in club history.

— Kenta Maeda allowed five hits and came within two outs of his first career complete game as the Dodgers downed the Pirates, 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Cody Bellinger smacked a two-run homer and made a tumbling catch in left field to rob Gregory Polanco of a fourth-inning hit.

— The Diamondbacks dumped Detroit, 7-1 as Zack Godley scattered four hits over seven innings after being recalled from Triple-A. Nick Ahmed, Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury went deep in Arizona’s first win in four games.

— Top of the order hitters Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits apiece and combined to score three times to lead the Brewers’ 7-4 victory against Boston. Thames also doubled home Broxton for the tiebreaking run as Milwaukee won its third in a row.

— The Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit and beat the Indians, 8-7 on Ryan Goins’ RBI walk-off single in the ninth inning. Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for Toronto.

— The Cardinals completed a 6-0 road trip by erasing a four-run deficit for the second straight game and beating the Marlins, 7-5. Pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler provided the go-ahead, two-run triple for the Redbirds, who also got three hits and two RBIs from Jedd Gyorko.

— The slumping San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep as Christian Arroyo laced a tiebreaking, three-run double in the ninth to lead a 6-5 win over the Mets in New York. Hunter Pence knotted the score with an RBI single in the ninth off closer Jeurys Familia after Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores made an error on a potential game-ending, double-play grounder.

— The Rangers scored single runs on a throwing error, a wild pitch and a balk in a 4-3 decision over the Padres. Delino DeShields scored the go-ahead run on a miscue by second baseman Yangervis Solarte in the seventh, two innings after coming home on a balk.

— Carlos Ruiz was 3-for-30 this season before hitting a three-run double against his old team to help the Mariners whip the Phillies, 11-6 in Philadelphia. Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered for Seattle, which scored 21 runs in sweeping the two-game series.

— Andrew Triggs overcame a shaky start to pitch six innings of three-hit ball in the Athletics’ 3-1 verdict over the Angels. Chad Pinder’s two-run blast put Oakland ahead 2-0 in the fifth and helped Triggs improve to 5-2.

— Chris Archer pitched eight shutout innings and the Rays ended a three-game skid by blasting the Royals, 12-1. Logan Morrison and Rickie Weeks Jr. hit fourth-inning homers before Colby Rasmus added a grand slam in the eighth.

— The Twins and White Sox were postponed by rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of an Aug. 21 doubleheader.