Clifford John Cyza, 95, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Highland

Park Care Center.

Cliff was born April 9, 1923, to John and Katherine (Kula) Cyza in Fullerton,

Nebraska. As a child, he worked his parents farm. After graduating from high

school in 1941, he attended St. Paul’s Business College and continued his education

in Clerk School. On March 20, 1943, he entered into the military where he was a

clerk instructor. In December of 1944 as he was getting ready to go overseas, his

father had a farm accident. Cliff went on an emergency furlough to take care of the

family farm and his parents. He received his Honorable Discharge in January 1945.

For the next few years, he worked the farm and owned and operated the Corner Café

in Fullerton. In 1949, he began working on the Chicago Burlington and Quincy

Railroad where he worked as a Train Masters Clerk, a Chief Crew Caller, and ended

his career in Personnel before his retirement in May of 1983.

Clifford was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a lifetime member of

the Eagles, and the American Legion. Cliff enjoyed following his children and

grandchildren in sports. He loved watching all sports and had special interest in

horse and dog racing. He looked forward each year, after the Kentucky Derby, to

begin the season of tending the garden, noting its progress and waiting for harvest

to share.

Cliff married Leila McCray on May 15, 1948 in Fullerton. To this union, six children

were born: Jerry (Cindy), Tom, Joan (Ken), Jean (Rich), John, and Jim (Pam).

His is also survived by his grandchildren Georgia Lewis, Jerelyn Snyder, Philip Cyza,

Heather Bassett, Jason Hawley, Doug Smets, Dan Smets, Kristy Kuntz, Parker Cyza,

Kennedy Cyza, Emersen Cyza, and Crayten Cyza. He is also survived by 17 great

grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and 1 grandchild.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. A rosary will be

said before Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military rites will be in the Calvary

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the

donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home

is in charge of the arrangements.