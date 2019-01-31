Clayton Krause of Hemingford participates in 2019 Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Lincoln – Nebraska Cattlemen today announced local beef industry professional Clayton Krause of Hemingford participated in the 2019 Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC) held last week in Lincoln. “It was an honor and privilege to be with the 2019 YCC class in Lincoln. I feel the Nebraska Cattlemen Association is the voice for large and small operations throughout the industry and the YCC is the future of the organization.” states 2019 YCC attendee, Clayton Krause YCC nominees are accepted from Nebraska Cattlemen affiliate organizations throughout the state and selected by committee. Each class is limited to ten individuals who make a two-year commitment to participate in the leadership program, including two four-day intensive learning sessions. The 2019 class will return to Lincoln for the second session, focusing on legislative issues, in early 2020. The goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes. YCC is the flagship educational program offered to members of Nebraska Cattlemen. The program receives sponsorship from Farm Credit Services and Nebraska Cattlemen Education and Research Foundation and is coordinated by NC Director of Producer Education Bonita Lederer. In addition to Clayton, the 2019 YCC class includes: Quentin Dailey, Lexington Tony Elting, Hebron Marc Hanson, Fairbury Kat Kennedy, Purdum Dane Miller, Wisner Grant Potadle, Herman Misty Stauffer, Ashland Brock Terrell, Hay Springs Janessa Updike, St. Paul