Memorial services for Claude J. Lewis, 97 of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Crawford with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Inurnment will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Mr. Lewis passed away on April 17, 2019 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford.

Claude was born on April 2, 1922 in Danville, Virginia.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Fire Department or the United Methodist Church in Crawford. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.