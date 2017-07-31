Class B Senior State Baseball Continues In Alliance

The 2017 Class B Senior American Legion State Baseball Tournament continues in Alliance. Opening day on Saturday, July 29, saw Nebraska City defeat Blair 11-0. Omaha Roncalli defeated McCook 4-3. Wahoo was a winner over O’Neill 16-3 and Gering defeated Alliance 2-1. Sunday, July 30, McCook eliminated Blair 2-1 and Alliance eliminated O’Neill 14-1. In the winner’s bracket Omaha Roncalli defeated Nebraska City 11-0 and Wahoo defeated Gering 19-5. Monday’s games will feature Nebraska City vs Alliance at 1 pm MT and McCook vs Gering at 4 pm MT. The losers are eliminated. Omaha Roncalli and Wahoo will meet in the winners bracket at 7 pm MT. There will be 2 games on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 4 and 7 pm MT. The Championship game or games, if necessary, will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the first game at 3 pm MT and if a 2nd game is needed it would follow right after the completion of the first game.

All games at Bower-Shankland Field in Alliance. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Veterans are free.