City Wide Power Outage In Alliance

Around 8:15pm this evening the City of Alliance experienced a power outage. According to Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn and Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker this is a “serious problem”. Kuckkahn says the main WAPA (Western Area Power Administration) lines to the Alliance Substation came loose causing the power outage. Kuckkahn relayed at 10:15pm that “WAPA jumper at the 10th Street Sub-Station failed. WAPA is in route from Scottsbluff…the 3rd Street generators are on so a small portion of town is powered.” Kuckkahn and Shoemaker say it could be a good amount of time before power is restored. WAPA crews are 2 hours out from the City of Alliance.

