City Sues Owner Of Grain Elevator That Exploded

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — South Sioux City has sued the owner of the grain elevator that exploded earlier this year.

The lawsuit against Andersen Farms Inc. and Bryce Andersen was filed last week in Dakota County District Court. It seeks reimbursement of more than $120,000 the city says was amassed during its response. The May 29 blast blew a hole in the elevator and injured an employee who died July 9 .

Associated Press attempts to reach Andersen were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Fears of the elevator collapsing kept many neighbors away until June 11, when the elevator top was dismantled.

City code cited in the lawsuit says South Sioux City is entitled to reimbursement from the owner of a property that has been deemed unsafe and must be secured.