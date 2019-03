A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Crawford until Friday March 15.



Mayor Connie Shell says, “Park off streets whenever possible. With expected snowfall and high winds, snow plows will not be out during the high wind and blizzard conditions. They will be working as conditions allow.”

“Residents are not to go into the city park as the river is extremely high and with today’s snow-melt, it could jump the banks. If possible, stay inside and stay safe,” Shell added.