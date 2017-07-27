City Of Chadron Without Power (Updated)

Panhandle Post has received word that the City of Chadron is without power. According to Supervisor, Corporate Media and Media Services of Nebraska Public Power District Mark Becker “We had a 115,000-kilovolt transmission line trip.” It’s affecting 2,857 customers. Becker says, “Our preliminary investigation is that an insulator of the 115 bus on the Western Area Power Administration’s (WAPA) portion of the Chadron substation failed. We have let WAPA know of the situation.” Becker says, “WAPA crews are a long distance away at this time. NPPD crews are going to go in and do a temporary fix on the insulator so that power can be restored. It looks like it could be at least two hours before power can be restored. Later a permanent fix will have to be done that will require a planned outage.” We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Crews are currently making repairs. The outage happened around 1:48pm.