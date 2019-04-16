City of Chadron to participate in 16th annual prescription ‘Drug Take Back Day’

The City of Chadron, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), is participating in the 16th annual prescription “Drug Take Back Day.”



“Drug Take Back Day” is scheduled for April 27. For your convenience, all unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off at the Chadron Police Department between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The CPD is located at 125 Main Street in Chadron. between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The following items ARE NOT allowed: