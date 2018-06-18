City Of Alliance Water Department Reminds Citizens To Practice Water Conservation

The City of Alliance Water Department would like to remind the community to practice water conservation during high temperature months. High water demand places a strain on the City’s water system. Residents are asked to water lawns in the early morning and less frequently, use a broom to clear walkways/driveways and refrain from faucets and other household items to run excessively.

Please contact the Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907 for more information or with

questions on how you can practice water conservation.