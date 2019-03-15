City of Alliance snow removal update

ALLIANCE – City of Alliance crews continue to work diligently to remove and manage snow within the community.

Crews will be making passes down side streets and monitoring emergency routes. Please continue to be patient with us, as crews will continue to work all weekend on snow removal efforts.



Trash routes will be on regular schedule next week. Crews will be passing through alleyways starting today and throughout the weekend.

The landfill remains closed as crews work to clear snow in order for refuse collections trucks to get through.

Roadways are ice packed and slick. Please continue to use caution while driving.