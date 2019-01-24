City of Alliance offering sidewalk replacement program

Alliance – The City of Alliance is offering a Sidewalk Replacement Program to assist residents in the repair of sidewalks located in the municipal right of way.

The City will provide a cost share in the amount of $200.00 per cubic yard towards the cost of a replaced sidewalk for residential locations and a limit of five cubic yards of sidewalk for commercial locations. The property owner must secure the services of a licensed contractor and the City will make payment to the contractor directly.

Funding is limited and is available on a first come first served basis.

For more information contact Paige Johnson at (308) 762-1907.