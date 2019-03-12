City of Alliance facility, service, and school closures

The City of Alliance will be receiving a large accumulation of snow and blizzard conditions over the next 48 hours.

The following City facilities will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15, for the safety of the community and staff including: Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Alliance Senior Center, SkyView Golf Course, Alliance Landfill, Trash Services, and Public Transit Services.

The City of Alliance also reminds residents to keep all roll-out dumpsters off the streets so crews may remove snow accordingly.

According to Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Troy Unzicker, “APS will not have school on Wednesday March 13th. A decision on Thursday and Friday will be made at a later date.”

Alliance St. Agnes Academy…Closed Wednesday

Immanuel Lutheran School – Alliance….Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Hyannis Public Schools…Closed Wednesday

Hay Springs Public Schools…Closed Wednesday and Thursday