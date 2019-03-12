City of Alliance declares snow emergency

Alliance – A Snow Emergency is being declared beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until Friday, March 15 at midnight.

Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the city crews and emergency personnel.

The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

For more information contact the Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907.