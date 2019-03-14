City of Alliance blizzard update

Alliance – The City of Alliance crews are working diligently to clear streets. At this time citizens are requested to remain off of streets as conditions are not conducive for travel.

Large snow drifts between 5 and 7 feet are widespread throughout the community. There is a layer of ice beneath the snow making removal much more difficult. Due to these conditions there are numerous vehicles stranded throughout the community compounding the problem.



Clear access is required to allow plows and emergency equipment to do their jobs. At this point in time, the best thing citizens can do is to stay home and wait for city crews to clear the streets.

The Alliance Electric Department is aware of isolated outages and are addressing them as quickly as possible.

The City will provide updated information and the situation changes.