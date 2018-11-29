City of Alliance begins automated metering system

The City of Alliance has begun the implementation of an automated metering system.



According to the City of Alliance, electric crews will attempt to make contact with homeowners prior to updating electric meters. During this process, there will be temporary electricity loss, but power will return quickly.

As a replacement schedule is developed, the city will continue to keep the community informed of the areas that will be affected, said the City of Alliance.

Crews will begin working on Sweetwater Avenue and Missouri Avenue between 10th and 18th streets.

For more information, call (308) 762-5400.