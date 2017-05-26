City Of Alliance Activity Report, May 26th

All City of Alliance offices will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, May 30.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The Sallows Military Museum located at 1100 Niobrara Avenue will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Decorations may be placed on graves at the Alliance City Cemetery prior to Memorial Day and should be picked up by Sunday, June 4. Items not removed after the holiday will be picked up on Monday, June 5 and disposed of.

Weather permitting, City of Alliance staff members and volunteers will be at the Alliance City Cemetery from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29 to provide assistance in the location of graves for Memorial Day.

Due to the forecast of cool temperatures, Big Blue Bay will not open Saturday, May 27. When weather conditions and water temperatures improve, notification will be provided on the City of Alliance webpage and Facebook page and the Parks and Pool Facebook page.

Season passes for the 2017 swimming season will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center ONLY. Please bring an individual 1”x1” photo of each pass holder. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken at the museum for a $2.00 fee per photo. Prices for season passes are as follows: Household pass – $130; 17 and under $50; 18 and older $70; Lap Swim Only $35.

Free Junior Golf Clinics will be held at Sky View Golf Course June 5 through June 9. Classes for Grades 9, 10 and 11 are from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Grades 6, 7 and 8 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and Grades 3, 4 and 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call Doug at 762-1446 to sign up!

The Alliance Public Library Concert Series will feature the Alliance Family Blues Band Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the library rose garden. Bring your lawn chairs and enter the garden on the east side of the library. Refreshments will be provided.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, there will be no trash pick up on Monday, May 29 which will result in steel containers being emptied only once during the week.

The Alliance Street Overlay project will begin Monday, June 5. A list of the affected streets is available on the home page of the City web site. Streets will be closed to traffic and no parking will be allowed in the construction areas during the milling process and again during the overlay process. Residents should remove any vehicles parked in the affected streets prior to June 5.