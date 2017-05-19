City Of Alliance Activity Report, May 19th

The City of Alliance is currently taking applications for the following positions: Refuse Collection Driver, Public Safety Dispatcher, Electric Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher and Seasonal Positions. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City of Alliance webpage.

In conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Museum Partners are sponsoring a quilt challenge open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit. Kits are still available at the museum. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry on or before August 1.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting a series of four lectures offering reflections on relationships between Plains Indians and white settlers featuring a variety of speakers. Local historian Dan Kusek will present, “Reflections on Christian Churches Historic Interactions with Plains Indians” on Sunday, May 21at 2:00 p.m. A tour of the American Indian artifacts collection at the museum will be available following each lecture.

The Alliance Public Library Concert Series will feature the Green Valley Homesteaders Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the library rose garden. Bring your lawn chairs and enter the garden on the east side of the library. Refreshments will be provided.

The Nebraska 150th Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum,” will be in Alliance May 23 and 24! The museum will be located on East 9th Street between Sweetwater and Yellowstone Avenues. It will be open May 23 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. ad May 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m. Inside the museum, kids can build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, create their own movie, craft postcards and more. Outdoor exhibits include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area and toy creation station. Admittance is free!

The Alliance Library Book Club will review, “The Long Walk: The True Story of a Trek to Freedom” Tuesday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

The Summer Reading Program at the Alliance Public Library is about to begin! Registration for the program, “Build a Better World” begins Wednesday, May 24. A current Alliance Public Library card is required for the registration process. The Summer Reading Program will be held from Monday, May 29 through Friday, June 30 for kids of all ages. A complete list of the themed programs that will be held in conjunction with the reading program is available on the City webpage.

