City of Alliance Activity Report, May 12th

The Sallows Military Museum Allies will conduct their quarterly meeting Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sallows Military Museum. Anyone interested in preserving military history and joining the Allies is encouraged to attend.

Nebraska 150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum,” will be in Alliance May 23 and 24! The museum will be located on East 9th Street between Sweetwater and Yellowstone Avenues. It will be open May 23 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and May 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m. Inside the museum, kids can build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, create their own movie, craft postcards and more. Outdoor exhibits include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area and toy creation station. Admittance is free!

The Carhenge Pit Stop will officially open for the summer Saturday, May 13 just in time for family and friends arriving for graduation! The Pit Stop is open 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week throughout the summer!

The Alliance Public Library Concert Series will feature The Green Valley Homesteaders Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the library rose garden. Bring your lawn chairs and enter the garden on the east side of the library. Refreshments will be provided.

The Alliance Senior Center will celebrate Senior Citizen Month with live entertainment by Larry and Rachel Friday, May 12 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Meeting Room. Complete agendas and minutes may be found on the City webpage.

