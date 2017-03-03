City of Alliance Activity Report, March 3rd

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will host the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook group on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

The Alliance Public Library is having a craft class to make eggs from recycled books on Wednesday, March 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the library meeting rooms. The fee is $20 which includes all materials. Call the library at 762-1387 to sign up. Space is limited!

Carhenge is one of 80 attractions included in the 2017 Nebraska Passport Program as part of the Uniquely Nebraska tour. Attractions selected for the 2017 program are organized into 10 themed tours with one tour honoring the state’s sesquicentennial. Passports are available at participating stops beginning May 1.

This concludes the Activity Report brought to you by the City of Alliance and KCOW, working together to “Build the Best Hometown in America!”

