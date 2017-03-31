City of Alliance Activity Report, March 31st

The next phase of the Box Butte Avenue Streetscape will begin April 3. Construction will begin on the west side of the 300 block of Box Butte Avenue and will then move to the east side of the block. This portion of the project is expected to be complete prior to Heritage Days. Following Heritage Days, construction will begin on the west side of the 400 block of Box Butte Avenue.

Construction of the East 10th Street project will begin April 3. Construction will take place in four phases that will require road closures and detour routes. Complete details regarding the project are available on the City webpage under the Street Department Project tab.

Registration for Red Cross swim lessons will be held Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center commons area during the KCOW Home Show. The registration form and lesson schedule is available on the City of Alliance web page under the Parks and Recreation Department. Bring the completed registration form and payment of $30.00 per child payable to the City of Alliance.

Yard waste collection will begin on Tuesday, April 4 for the alley dumpsters and Wednesday, April 5 for the blue roll out containers. Yard and garden waste must be placed in the dumpsters loose, not in plastic bags, which hinders the composting process. Sticks should be broken into small pieces and placed in the regular dumpsters and not in the yard and garden waste containers.

The Community Development Department is currently accepting applications for 2017 Contractor’s Licenses. All persons doing business in the City of Alliance are required to be licensed and must be able to provide proof of insurance coverage. All 2016 Contractor Licenses will expire on April 30. Applications are available in the Community Development office located at 324 Laramie Avenue.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will host the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook group on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Electric Journey Line Worker, Public Safety Dispatcher, Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher, Parks Maintenance Worker I, Part Time Community Services Clerk, Seasonal Positions and summer internships at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the City Clerk’s office. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City webpage.

