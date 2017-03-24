City of Alliance Activity Report, March 24th

The Alliance Public Library will host guest speaker, astronomer Derryl Barr Friday, March 24 at noon in the Community Meeting Room. Barr will explain what to expect when Alliance hosts thousands of people on Monday, August 21 during the total solar eclipse. The program has been funded by the Friends of the Library and the Museum Partners and is open to the public free of charge. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch and cookies will be provided by RSVP.

The next phase of the Box Butte Avenue Streetscape will begin April 3. Construction will begin on the west side of the 300 block of Box Butte Avenue and will then move to the east side of the block. This portion of the project is expected to be complete prior to Heritage Days. Following Heritage Days, construction will begin on the west side of the 400 block of Box Butte Avenue.

Registration for Red Cross swim lessons will be held Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center commons area during the KCOW Home Show. The registration form and lesson schedule is available on the City of Alliance web page under the Parks and Recreation Department. Bring the completed registration form and payment of $30.00 per child, which is required at the time of registration.

The City of Alliance is offering a cost share program to assist residents in the repair of sidewalks located in the municipal right of way. The City of Alliance will provide a cost share of $200.00 per cubic yard towards the cost of a replaced sidewalk at residential locations and a limit of five cubic yards of sidewalk for commercial locations. The property owner must secure the services of a licensed contractor and the City will make payment to the contractor directly. Funding is limited and is available on a first come first served basis. Please contact Vickie at 762-1907 to sign up for the program prior to scheduling any repairs.

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska is March 27 through 31. A statewide tornado safety drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 29 between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. if the weather forecast remains clear.

Yard waste collection will begin on Tuesday, April 4 for the alley dumpsters andWednesday, April 5 for the blue roll out containers. Yard and garden waste must be placed in the dumpsters loose, not in plastic bags, which hinders the composting process. Sticks should be broken into small pieces and placed in the regular dumpsters and not in the yard and garden waste containers.

Construction on the Alliance Street Overlay Projects has begun. The project will include concrete repairs, utility adjustments, milling and asphalt overlay. A list of the streets included in the project is available on the City webpage under the Street Department tab.

The City of Alliance Refuse Department would like to remind customers that construction and demolition materials are prohibited in residential refuse containers. The refuse trucks are unable to process building materials. Please take all construction and demolition debris directly to the landfill for disposal. Landfill rates are available on the City webpage.

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel Brown Tuesday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

All City of Alliance bid projects are now available on the City webpage under the Doing Business tab.

The City of Alliance Water Department will begin distributing cross connection surveys with customer’s utility bills in April. The Nebraska Department of Health Public requires all public water suppliers to send cross connection surveys every five years in an effort to minimize the potential of an accidental contamination of a water supply. All water customers are required to complete the survey and return it to the City of Alliance with their utility payment.

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!