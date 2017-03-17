City of Alliance Activity Report, March 17th

The City of Alliance is currently taking applications for the positions of summer intern at the Municipal Building and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. A high school senior or an individual enrolled as a full time college student will be considered for this educational opportunity. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City webpage.

An art exhibit of the Alliance Middle School home rooms and Alliance High School art students depicting their vision of Nebraska’s 150th birthday celebration is currently on display at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. The public is invited to view the display during regular museum hours.

The Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dance Friday, March 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Red Cross swim lessons will be conducted at Big Blue Bay this summer. Registration for lessons will be held Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center commons area during the KCOW Home Show. To expedite the process, the registration form is available on the City of Alliance web page under Parks and Recreation Department. Bring the completed registration form and payment of $30.00 which is required at the time of registration. No early or telephone registrations will be accepted. The lesson schedule will be available on the City web page and the Alliance Nebraska Parks and Pool Facebook page.

The Alliance City Council will be conducting a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes may be viewed on the City’s webpage.

Attention Golfers! 2016 Sky View Golf Course memberships will expire on March 31. 2017 memberships may be purchased at the course. Rates are as follows: Single $457.00; Student $147.00; Couple $657.00; Family $783.00. Green fees are $17.00 for 9 holes and $23.00 for 18 holes March through October. Green fees will be charged to anyone not having a current membership.

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!