City of Alliance Activity Report, March 10th

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will host the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook group on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

Bring the kids to the library this March and April to participate in the Alliance Public Library Spring Into Reading Contest! Open to all children grades K through 4. For each book your child checks out and reads from the Easy Fiction, Juvenile Fiction, and Juvenile Nonfiction, you’ll fill out a “kite” to place on the wall with the child’s classroom. The classroom with the most books read by May 5 will win a special party! Home school families are also encouraged to participate and will work together to win a special party at the library.

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Electric Journey Line Worker, Public Transit Driver and Police Officer. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City webpage.

The 200 block of Box Butte Avenue will be closed Saturday, March 11 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for entertainment and kids games following YMCA Shamrock Shuffle 1K and 5K.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Friday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the basement of the Alliance Public Library. Books may be purchased for $5.00 per bag or individually.

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department would like to encourage you to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clock ahead one hour on Sunday, March 12 for Daylight Savings Time.

In conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Museum Partners are sponsoring a quilt challenge which is open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit with a limited number of kits available. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry on or beforeAugust 1. Quilts will be judged and prizes will be awarded. More information is available on the City webpage.

