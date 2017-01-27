City of Alliance Activity Report, Jan. 27th

In conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Museum Partners are sponsoring a quilt challenge which is open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit with a limited number of kits available. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 908 Yellowstone on or before August 1, 2017. All quilts will be exhibited at the Box Butte County Fair, Nebraska State Fair and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

The City of Alliance is offering a cost sharing program to assist residents in the repair of sidewalks located in the municipal right of way. The City of Alliance will provide a cost share in the amount of $200.00 per cubic yard towards the cost of a replaced sidewalk at residential locations and a limit of five cubic yards of sidewalk for commercial locations. The property owner must secure the services of a licensed contractor and the City will make payment to the contractor directly. Funding is limited and is available on a first come first served basis. Please contact Vickie Hielscher at 762-1907 to sign up for the program prior to any repairs being made.

The City of Alliance Utility Office needs your help! Meter readers will be attempting to read meters from 1st Street to 24th Street between Laramie and Missouri Avenues. Please scoop a path through the snow to allow access to both your electric and water meters and check gates to ensure they will open. If you are unable to clear a safe path for the meter readers, residents are invited to read both meters and call the Utility Billing Office at 762-5075 to report the readings. A highlighted map of the areas to be read is available on the City webpage at www.cityofalliance.net under the News Flash category.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting the monthly Scrapbook Crop February 3 and 4. Please contact Becci at 762-2384 if you are interested in preserving your heritage through scrapbooking.

