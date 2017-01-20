City of Alliance Activity Report, Jan. 20th

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center is sponsoring a Quilt Challenge in conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration. The challenge is open to anyone with Nebraska connections. Quilts will be judged and prizes will be awarded. For more information, please contact the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 762-2384.

The Alliance Library Book Club will review “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck Tuesday, January 24 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

The Community Development Department is currently accepting applications for 2017 Contractor’s Licenses. All persons doing business is the City of Alliance are required to be licensed and must be able to provide proof of insurance coverage. All 2016 Contractors Licenses will expire April 30. Applications are available in the Community Development office located at 324 Laramie Avenue.

At the annual Employee Awards Banquet held last week, the following employees were presented awards:

Employee of the Year – Anna Jensen

Supervisor of the Year – Linda Jines

Good Neighbor – Marissa Madero

Rising Star – Elaine Bleish

Eagle Eye – Kevin Howard

At Your Service – Anna Jensen

At Your Service Emergency Responders – Fire Department

Years of Service Awards:

20 years John Kiss

15 years Annora Bentley, Mark Rising, Chris Dubs

10 years James Grumbles

5 years Toni Ravert, Jake Henion, Cody Buskirk, Kevin Howard, Josh Merrill,Tad Prelle, Denny Stark, Randy Waggener

The Alliance Police Department would like to encourage anyone needing Nebraska area road reports to dial 511 for an automated update or access www.511.nebraska.gov

The Nutrition Site at the Alliance Senior Center serves lunch Monday through Friday. Please call 762-8774 for a reservation by 10:00 a.m. Daily menus are posted on the RSVP Facebook page!

A complete calendar of events at the Alliance Senior Center is posted on the City of Alliance webpage. Anyone 55 years of age and older is welcome!