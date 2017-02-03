City of Alliance Activity Report, Feb. 3rd

The kits have arrived for the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and Museum Partners quilt challenge which is open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit with a limited number of kits available. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 908 Yellowstone on or before August 1, 2017.

The City of Alliance is currently taking applications for the positions of Police Officer, Electric Line Apprentice and Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher and all seasonal positions. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City webpage.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook Group today and Saturday, February 4. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

The Knight Museum Partners quarterly meeting will be held Wednesday, February 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes are available on the City webpage.

The Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone is hosting a potluck supper and card party Tuesday, February 7from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance Friday, February 10 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

