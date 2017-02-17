City of Alliance Activity Report, Feb. 17th

All non-emergency City of Alliance facilities will be closed Monday, February 20 due to the President’s Day holiday.

The City of Alliance Public Transit will not provide service Monday, February 20. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

The Alliance City Council will be conducting a regular meeting Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Meeting Room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes may be viewed on the City’s webpage.

The Senior Center will host a potluck supper Tuesday, February 21 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a card party from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the Center each Wednesday for bingo at 12:30 p.m.

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “Girl in Hyacinth Blue” by Susan Vreeland Tuesday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

The public is invited to a LEGO showcase at the Alliance Public Library at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 17. The two LEGO teams, the Bulldogs and the Master Builders, will present research and showcase their model of a honeybee habitat; including a honeybee, hive, and another animal of their choice that shares the same habitat.

Friday Fun Days will resume at the Alliance Public Library on Friday, February 24 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Kids will be making paper tube animals with Jessie from Keep Alliance Beautiful. The recycling theme will conclude Friday, March 10 with egg carton art. Kids of all ages are invited to attend, however those six and under must be accompanied by a responsible caretaker. All materials will be supplied by the library and KAB.

The Alliance Public Library will be hosting guest speaker, astronomer Derryl Barr, Friday, February 24 at noon in the Community Meeting Room. Barr will explain what to expect when Alliance hosts thousands of people Monday, August 21, 2017 during the total solar eclipse. The program has been funded by the Friends of the Library and the Museum Partners and is open to the public free of charge. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch and cookies will be provided by RSVP.

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Police Officer, Electric Line Apprentice and Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher, Part Time Community Services Clerk and seasonal positions. Job descriptions and applications are available on the City webpage.