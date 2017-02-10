City of Alliance Activity Report, Feb. 10th

The Alliance Public Library now provides patron access to over 150 current magazines through the digital service, Zinio for Libraries. The library has also added a digital audio book platform called OneClickdigital that provides patrons access to over 7,000 audio book titles. Both offer simultaneous checkout with no wait lists for popular titles.

Both Zinio and OneClickdigital are free for use by all Alliance Public Library cardholders.

Entry forms for the Nebraska 150 Reading Challenge must be received by the Lincoln City Library by February 28. The Reading Challenge features books by Nebraska authors or about Nebraska cultures and history. There will be drawings for prizes at three levels, for readers of at least six books, twelve books, or all forty-two books on the Nebraska 150 Reading Challenge list. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387 or visitwww.nebraska150books.org.

The Sallows Foundation and Sallows Allies will conduct a regular meeting Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sallows Military Museum located at 1101 Niobrara Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

A Valentine’s Day dance will be held at the Senior Center today from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Are you over 60, in need of housekeeping assistance and can’t afford to hire someone to help? The Box Butte County Handyman Program can provide assistance calculated on an income based sliding scale. For more information, please call 762-1293.

The Alliance Public Library and Keep Alliance Beautiful will be teaming up to offer recycling themed craft programs during the month of February. KAB will present a short program today about recycling followed by a Valentine box craft project. Friday Fun Day craft programs are held at the library Friday afternoons from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

