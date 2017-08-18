City Of Alliance Activity Report, Eclipse Info

Swimming season is coming to a close! Big Blue Bay will close for the season Sunday, August 20 .

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Powwow will be held in Central Park Saturday, August 19 from noon until 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 from noon until 4:00 p.m.

It’s the final countdown for the solar eclipse! Information regarding solar eclipse viewing, lodging, parking, events and food is available on the City webpage at www.cityofalliance.net

The Alliance Visitors Bureau anticipates a large influx of visitors to Alliance Sunday evening and Monday morning. Be prepared for longer lines at local businesses and heavy traffic.

Extremely heavy traffic is anticipated Monday, August 21 following the conclusion of the eclipse as our visitor’s prepare to travel home. Please exercise caution and patience while driving.

A map to guide traffic to the Laing Lake, Carhenge and Rodeo grounds eclipse viewing sites is available on the City of Alliance webpage and Facebook page.

Patrons of the Box Butte County Public Transit system are encouraged to make advance reservations for transportation during the Solar Eclipse. Telephone circuits will experience heavy usage, which may reduce the ability to call Public Transit Dispatch on Monday, August 21 . Please call 762-7433 by Friday, August 18 to schedule your transportation.

The 200 block of Box Butte Avenue will be closed from 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19 until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 22 for live entertainment and food vendors during the Solar Eclipse. The free concerts will take place from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. August 19 and 20 .

Fifth Street between Box Butte Avenue and the alley to the west will be closed Saturday, August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon for a Powerlifting Contest.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be open Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, August 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The museum will be hosting the Digitarium Planetarium at 10:00 a.m. , 11:00 a.m. , 1:00 p.m. , 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and the International Hospitality Room with tea at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday .

The Alliance Eclipse Committee will be hosting five special eclipse programs at the Performing Arts Center located at 1450 Box Butte Avenue.

The Solar Wind Sherpas Study the Corona will be held Friday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Toward the New Frontier: U.S. and the 2017 American Total Solar Eclipse will be held Saturday, August 19 at 1:00 p.m. and NASA’s Eclipse Ballooning Project at 7:00 p.m.

Eclipse Across America, a Curiosity Stream Production will be held on Sunday, August 20 at 1:00 p.m. and Skyglow at 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the free special astronomy programs.

The Newberry Gift Shop located in the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center has a wide variety of unique items to commemorate the solar eclipse including ornaments, sweatshirts, coins and more!