City of Alliance Activity Report, Dec. 6th

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck Tuesday, January 24 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee may apply.

The City of Alliance would like to encourage anyone who is signed up for the CodeRED Emergency Notification System that has changed their phone number or address within the past year to update their information. If you are not currently enrolled to receive notifications and would like to sign p or to update any of your information, please log on to the City of Alliance website and follow the CodeRED link to the Community Notification Enrollment page. Those without internet access may contact the City of Alliance at 762-5400 for assistance.

The Alliance Police Department has received the new 2017 licensing stickers for All Terrain Vehicles. The registration fee is $25.00. ATV’s must be brought to the Police Department for inspection and insurance documentation is required. ATV’s must have headlights, tail lights and must be equipped with a bicycle safety flag which extends to no less than six feet above ground. Registrations may be purchased seven days a week at the Law Enforcement Center located at 512 Niobrara.

The City of Alliance is accepting applications for the positions of Electric Journey Lineworker, Police Officer and 2017 seasonal positions. For complete job descriptions, please access the City of Alliance website at www.cityofalliance.net.

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!