City of Alliance Activity Report, Dec. 23rd

All City of Alliance offices will be closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 for the holidays.

There will be no Story Time at the Alliance Public Library during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Story Time will resume January 10.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Alliance Public Library will be closed Saturday, December 24 and Saturday, December 31.

City crews will begin picking up Christmas trees on Tuesday, December 27 and will conclude Tuesday, January 3. Trees to be collected must be undecorated and cannot be in plastic bags or other containers as they interfere with processing. If you would like your tree collected, please place your undecorated Christmas tree on the curb strip near the street in front of your residence and the Street Division will pick it up. Trees will not be collected from alleys and should not be placed in dumpsters or roll out containers.

Households with a roll out container are asked to put additional refuse from the Christmas holiday into their blue yard waste containers for collection.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting the monthly Scrapbook Crop January 6 and 7. Please contact Becci at 762-2384 if you are interested in preserving your heritage through scrapbooking.

