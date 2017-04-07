City of Alliance Activity Report, April 7th

Registration for Red Cross swim lessons will continue at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center through May. Staff will be available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The registration form and lesson schedule is available on the City of Alliance web page under the Parks and Recreation Department. Bring the completed registration form and payment of $30.00 per child payable to the City of Alliance.

Due to the Box Butte Avenue Streetscape construction process, the streetlights on the west side of the 300 block of Box Butte Avenue will be off beginning Wednesday, April 5.

The first phase of the East 10th Street Construction Project has started. 10th Street from Box Butte Avenue to Yellowstone Avenue is closed to traffic. Detour signs are posted routing traffic from Box Butte Avenue to 3rd Street and on to Flack Avenue in an attempt to avoid areas involved in the mill and overlay process as well.

Stop signs have been installed at the intersection of 12th Street and Duncan Avenue in an effort to facilitate a safe flow of traffic during the 10th Street Construction Project.

The Alliance City Council is happy to announce the appointment of Rick Kuckkahn as City Manager for the City of Alliance. Mr. Kuckkahn has served as the Interim City Manager since September 2016.

Choice Gas Election will be conducted Thursday, April 13 through Thursday, April 27. We would like to encourage you to call the available suppliers during the election period to be advised of the daily gas rates to ensure a selection that is right for you. Please call 762-5075 for your local ACE provider rates.

The Alliance Senior Center will host an open house Wednesday, April 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be live music, cards, games, egg decorating contest, shuffleboard tournament and more!

Additional streets have been added to the Street Overlay Project. Information regarding the project is available on the City webpage under the Street Department tab.

The Ladies Golf Association will conduct their spring meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. at Sky View Golf Course. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!