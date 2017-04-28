City Of Alliance Activity Report, April 28th

The Alliance Park and Tree Board will host a free workshop Saturday, April 29 relating to tree health, selection, watering and planting at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Certified arborist, Tom Weins will conduct the workshop. The first 50 participants will receive a free, small potted Burr Oak tree.

April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet day. Call 762-4955 to schedule a visit to the Alliance Animal Shelter to adopt your new best friend!

Implementation of Text to 9-1-1 designed for deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired citizens is scheduled on May 1for Box Butte County. Text to 9-1-1 is also appropriate if making a voice call could possibly endanger the caller. In most cases, calling 9-1-1 directly remains the fastest and most efficient way to request emergency assistance.

Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys Thursday, April 27 weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. The project will begin on Sweetwater Avenue from 10th Street to 18th Street and will continue moving to the west.

Summer hours for the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will begin Monday, May 1. The museum will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Summer hours will be in effect until September 30.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will host the monthly Making Memories Scrapbook group Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. Please call Becci at 762-2384 if you would like to participate.

Big Blue Bay is scheduled to open Saturday, May 27 if weather conditions and water temperature permits. 2017 season passes will be available at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center beginning Monday, May 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Season passes will not be sold at Big Blue Bay. Please bring an individual 1”x1” photo of each pass holder. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken at the museum for a $2.00 fee per photo. Prices for season passes are as follows:

Household pass – $130.00

17 and under – $50.00

18 and older – $70.00

Lap Swim Only – $35.00

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Refuse Collection Driver, Public Safety Dispatcher, Electric Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher and seasonal positions. Applications and job descriptions are available on the City webpage.

The Alliance Public Library will have a special guest at the final Story Time of the season Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m.and Thursday, May 5 at 1:00 p.m. Area author Michelle Provost will read her book “ABC’s on the Ranch” and talk about her life living on a ranch.

The Alliance Police Department Dispatchers will host an Open House Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to noon! Stop by the Law Enforcement Center at 512 Niobrara to see how dispatchers serve our community and find out if becoming a dispatcher might be a good career choice for you. Cookies and coffee will be served.

