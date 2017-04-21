City of Alliance Activity Report, April 21st

Choice Gas Election Period has been extended to May 2 due to a delay in customer’s receipt of selection materials. We would like to encourage you to call the available suppliers during the election period to be advised of the daily gas rates to ensure a selection that is right for you. Please call 762-5075 for your local ACE provider rates.

The Alliance Park and Tree Board will host a free outdoor workshop Saturday, April 22 relating to tree trimming/pruning techniques. Participants should meet at the front door of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone at 10:00 a.m. The outdoor workshop conducted by Doak Nickerson of the Nebraska Forest Service will last approximately two hours.

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd on Tuesday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee will apply. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Alliance Public Library and Keep Alliance Beautiful invite kids from pre-school to high school to celebrate Earth Day by decorating a terra cotta pot and planting seeds on Friday, April 21 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. All materials will be provided at no cost. Participants ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver.

The Alliance Park Foundation Flower & Garden Market will be held on Saturday, May 6 at the Burkholder Building! Foundation members can shop early from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the public is welcome from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A large number of vendors will be available to shop for annuals, perennials, and garden decor!

The Friends of the Library will host a Brown Bag program and annual meeting Friday, April 21 at noon at the Alliance Public Library. Sarah Polack, Director of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Center will present the program.

In conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Museum Partners are sponsoring a quilt challenge open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit. Kits are available at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry on or before August 1. Quilts will be judged and prizes will be awarded.

The Community Development Department is currently accepting applications for 2017 Contractor’s licenses. All persons doing business in the City of Alliance are required to be licensed and must be able to provide proof of insurance coverage. All 2016 Contractor’s licenses will expire on April 30. Applications are available in the Community Development office located at 324 Laramie Avenue.

If you are looking for temporary summer employment, the City of Alliance is accepting applications for Pool Manager, Pool Cashier and Golf Course maintenance. If you are 18 years of age or older, temporary summer positions are available in the Street, Landfill and Water/Sewer Departments. Applications are available on the City webpage.

Additional streets have been added to the Street Overlay Project. Information regarding the project is available on the City webpage under the Street Department tab.

The Alliance Public Library will begin hosting Rose Garden Patio concerts on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Folk musician Andrew Wiscombe, will be the featured performer as part of his Highways through the Heartland tour. Please bring your lawn chairs. Refreshments will be provided.

The City of Alliance has openings for the following positions: Refuse Collection Driver, Public Safety Dispatcher, Electric Journey Line Worker, Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher and seasonal positions. Applications and job descriptions may be found on the City webpage.