City of Alliance Activity Report, April 14th

Choice Gas Election will be conducted through Thursday, April 27. We would like to encourage you to call the available suppliers during the election period to be advised of the daily gas rates to ensure a selection that is right for you. Please call 762-5075 for your local ACE provider rates.

The City of Alliance would like to acknowledge and thank our dispatchers for their service during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and recognize our Public Transit drivers for providing safe, reliable transportation during Public Transit Week.

The Alliance Park and Tree Board would like to invite the public to attend an outdoor workshop Saturday, April 22relating to tree trimming/pruning techniques. Participants should meet at the front door of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone at 10:00 a.m. The outdoor workshop conducted by Doak Nickerson of the Nebraska Forest Service is expected to last approximately two hours.

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd on Tuesday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and a postage fee will apply. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ladies Golf Clinics will begin at Sky View Golf Course Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. for the evening class and Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. for the morning class. The clinics are open to women ages 16 and older with a variety of skill levels for a fee of $50.00 for 5 sessions. For more information, please contact Doug at 762-1446.

The public is invited to a special program; “The Great American Eclipse of 2017” brought to you by the Alliance Public Library. Join Dr. Martina Arndt, astronomer at Bridgewater State University on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. She will be leading a team of researchers who will be in Alliance to study this major astronomical event.

The Alliance Public Library and Keep Alliance Beautiful invite kids from pre-school to high school to celebrate Earth Day by decorating a terra cotta pot and planting seeds on Friday, April 21 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. All materials will be provided at no cost. Participants ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver.

The intersection at 2nd Street and Mississippi Avenue will be closed effective Monday, April 17 for approximately two weeks while crews replace the concrete in the intersection.

