City Of Alliance Activity Report

The Friends of the Library will be holding a one day Winter Book Sale Thursday, November 30 in the lower level of the Alliance Learning Center! Friends of the Library members may shop early from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The sale will be open to the general public from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Hundreds of new books have been added to the inventory and are available for $5.00 per bag!

Decorated trees and wreaths for the Christmas Tree and Wreath Festival should be returned to the museum by noon Monday, November 20.

The 22nd annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Festival will be held November 25 through December 2 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. This year’s festival will feature approximately 100 two foot trees and twenty-two inch wreaths all decorated by local individuals and businesses. The trees and wreaths are available for purchase by using a bid process in a week long silent auction. Bids will be taken until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2. The hours of the festival are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1 and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2 when the silent auction concludes. Voting jars will be available for your favorite tree and wreath and refreshments will be served.

Box Butte Avenue will be closed from 9th Street to 3rd Street Saturday, November 18 beginning at 1:30 p.m. for the Christmas parade. The parade will end at 4thStreet and Santa will proceed to the Santa House in the Box Butte Avenue Mini Park.

All City offices will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public Transit will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 for Thanksgiving, but will provide service on Sunday, November 26. Reservations for Sunday service must be made prior to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 22.

The Alliance Public Library will be closed Thursday, November 23 through Saturday, November 25. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no Story Time, Master Builders or Friday Fun Day. LEGO Club will meet Tuesday, November 21 and Master Builders will meet on Thursday, November 30 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Story Time will resume on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m.

The Alliance Public Library is having a Family Christmas Ornament workshop Tuesday, November 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the community meeting rooms. Four different ornament options are available for $5.00 each and you may choose one or make all four! All materials will be provided. Please register in advance at the circulation desk. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, steel refuse containers will be emptied Monday, November 20 with no second dump Thursday, November 23. Collection schedules for roll out containers will not change.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be closed November 23 and 24. They will be open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25.

Box Butte County RSVP will be setting up the Trees of Love at Roller Hardware in Alliance and Bank of the West in Hemingford Monday, November 20. You are invited to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas gift giving this year by selecting an ornament from the trees with a gift suggestion on it. The tree at Hardware Hank’s will include suggestions for the residents of Highland Park. The tree at Bank of the West in Hemingford will have gift suggestions for the residents of the Hemingford Community Care Center. Highland Park gifts should be left at Hardware Hank’s by Friday, December 15. Hemingford Community Care Center gifts should be taken to Bank of the West by Thursday, December 14.

