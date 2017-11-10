City Of Alliance Activity Report

A Veterans Day open house will be held at the Sallows Military Museum Friday, November 10 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The City of Alliance snow Removal Action Plan is available for viewing on the City webpage. A complete listing of Emergency Snow routes is also available. Please remember when a Snow Emergency is declared, residents living on an Emergency Snow Route are required to remove their vehicles from the street.

The Alliance Public Library is having a Family Christmas Ornament workshop, Tuesday, November 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the community meeting rooms. Four different ornament options are available for $5.00 each and you may choose one or make all four! All materials will be provided. Please register in advance at the circulation desk. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Alliance Public Library is undergoing a complete reorganization. Staff has added the maximum amount of shelving available and the entire collection of 45,000 books are being moved to new locations in the library in an effort to better serve the patrons. Staff is also removing books from the collection in an effort to meet accreditation requirements. Books removed from the library collection are available for purchase during the Friends of the Library book sales.

