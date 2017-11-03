City Of Alliance Activity Report

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes are available on the City of Alliance website.

The final collection date for yard waste containers will be Wednesday, November 22. Yard and garden waste must be placed in the dumpsters loose; not in plastic bags which hinders the composting process. Sticks should be broken into small pieces and placed in the regular dumpsters and not in the yard and garden waste containers.

The City of Alliance is looking to fill an open position on the Civil Service Commission. The Commission is responsible for the hiring, dismissal, disciplinary and other issues related to the sworn personnel for the Police and Fire Departments. Commission members are appointed by the City Manager and serve a term of six years. Meetings are conducted as needed. In accordance with State Statute 19-1827 (4), not more than two commissioners of a three-member commission shall be registered electors of the same political party. For the current vacancy, the individual must be a registered Independent or Democrat. If you have management experience, hire and supervise staff, and fit the party requirement, please complete an application for Boards and Commissions located on the City of Alliance website.

The City of Alliance is currently accepting applications for the positions of Public Safety Dispatcher, Police Officer, Electric Journey Line Worker and Part Time Meter Reader. For complete job descriptions, please access the City of Alliance website at www.cityofalliance.net.

The Alliance Fire Department would like to remind you to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back one hour Sunday, November 5.

