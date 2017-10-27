City Of Alliance Activity Report

The Alliance Public Library will host a fun and entertaining Halloween program for kids Monday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m. in the community meeting rooms. Trajan Garcia and Mia Adams of the Chadron State College Fine Arts Department will present a “Monster Self Defense Class” to teach participants how to scare off werewolves, vampires, witches and more!

The annual Alliance Public Library Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest and Costume Contest will be held Monday, October 30. Decorated pumpkins may be brought to the library for display beginning Saturday, October 28. Pumpkins must be received by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 30 to be considered for judging. Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups: Preschool, K-2nd grade, 3rd-6th grade, Teen, and Adult. Winning pumpkins will be announced prior to the costume contest. The costume contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for the following: Preschool, K-4th grade, 5th-12th grade, and Group/Adult costumes.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center monthly Scrapbook Crop will be held Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Please call the museum at 762-2384 if you are interested in preserving your heritage through scrapbooking!

The 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Box Butte Avenue will be closed Tuesday, October 31 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. for the annual Halloween Downtown Trick or Treat event.

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes are available on the City of Alliance website.

The annual Halloween party will be held at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Friday, October 27 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Costumes are optional and entertainment will be provided by Larry Holub and Rachel Lewis.

Beginning Wednesday, November 1, winter rates will be in effect at Sky View Golf Course! Green fees are $14.00 per day through February.

Are you interested in decorating a tree or wreath for the 22nd annual Tree and Wreath festival? The trees are available at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the wreaths may be picked up at the Sallows Military Museum.

To ensure a safe Halloween, the Alliance Police Department would like to encourage youngsters to trick or treat with an adult, watch for traffic when crossing the street and always have an adult check your candy before eating it.

The final collection date for yard waste containers will be Wednesday, November 22. Yard and garden waste must be placed in the dumpsters loose; not in plastic bags which hinders the composting process. Sticks should be broken into small pieces and placed in the regular dumpsters and not in the yard and garden waste containers.

Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!