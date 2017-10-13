City Of Alliance Activity Report

If you are interested in serving your community, the City of Alliance has openings on the following boards: Library Ex-Officio positions, EDP Citizen Advisory, EDP Application Review, Civil Service Commission, Board of Adjustment, Library Board and the Planning Commission. Information regarding all City boards is available on the city website.

The Alliance Public Library will host their annual costume and pumpkin decorating contests Monday, October 30. The contests are open to all ages. Decorated pumpkins may be brought to the library for display beginning Saturday, October 28. Pumpkins must be received by 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 30 to be considered for judging. Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups: Preschool, K through 2nd grade, 3rd through 6th grade, Teen and Adult. The costume contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for the following: Preschool, K through 4th grade, 5th through 12th grade and Group/Adult costumes. For more information please contact the Alliance Public Library at 762-1387.

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room. Complete agendas and minutes may be found on the City webpage.

The Alliance Public Library bookstore, “A Novel Idea” has recently added items perfect for your Halloween decorating and gifts!

