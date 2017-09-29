City Of Alliance Activity Report

-Box Butte Avenue from 16th Street to 4th Street will be closed Friday, September 29 beginning at 2:30 p.m. for the Homecoming parade.

-Sky View Golf Course will host the Glow Ball tournament Saturday, September 30 starting at 4:00 p.m. Please contact the golf course for more information.

-The Alliance Police Department will have a bicycle auction Saturday, September 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 103 Big Horn Avenue utilizing a bid process. Winning bidders will be contacted by 1:00 p.m.

-The Alliance Public Library Bookstore, “A Novel Idea” is open for business! The bookstore is stocked with a wide variety of books, DVD’s, gift baskets, bookmarks and more! Inventory will also include gift shop items and home décor unique to readers, and furniture made from recycled books. The books for sale in the bookstore are donated items from the general public that are not needed in the library collection. Books not purchased in six months are given to the Friends of the Library for their book sales. The Library Foundation will utilize proceeds from the bookstore for future improvements to the library.

-Winter hours for the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will begin Sunday, October 1. The museum will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

-There will be no Friday Fun Days at the Alliance Public Library Friday, September 29 due to the Homecoming parade. Friday Fun Days will be held October 6 and October 20.

-The Alliance Public Library Adventure Book Club for students in grades 5 through 8 will meet Monday, October 9 in the Learning Center meeting rooms. The group will meet on the second Monday of each month until April 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the library community rooms. Registration forms and books are available at the circulation desk.

-The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center monthly Scrapbook Crop will be held Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7. Please call the museum at 762-2384 if you are interested in preserving your heritage through scrapbooking!

-The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes are available on the City of Alliance website.

-The Water Department would like to remind all water customers to remove garden hoses from water spigots and insulate exposed water lines and water meters to prevent damage during freezing weather. Owners of underground sprinkler systems should begin the winterization process to prevent damage to the system backflow device.

-The City of Alliance is accepting applications for the following positions: Electric Journey Line Worker, Account Clerk II, Part-time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher, Public Safety Dispatcher and Part-time Meter Reader. Applications and job descriptions are available on the City webpage.

