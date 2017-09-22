City Of Alliance Activity Report

-The Alliance High School Girls Golf Invitational will take place at Sky View Golf Course Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. The course will be open for regular play after 3:00 p.m.

– State Archeologist Rob Bozell will present an illustrated program about the archeology of the Sandhills and High Plains at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Sunday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring arrowheads and other archeological artifacts for help in identification.

– The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place in the lower level of the Alliance Public Library Friday, September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

– The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center NE150 Quilt Exhibit is on display in the upstairs gallery through the end of October.

– The Alliance Public Library now has Boovie Bags! The bags contain both the movie and the book it is based on and may be checked out for a two week period.

