City Of Alliance Activity Report

-The Alliance High School Girls Golf Invitational will take place at Sky View Golf Course Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m. The course will be open for regular play after 3:00 p.m.
–State Archeologist Rob Bozell will present an illustrated program about the archeology of the Sandhills and High Plains at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Sunday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring arrowheads and other archeological artifacts for help in identification.
– The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place in the lower level of the Alliance Public Library Friday, September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.
– The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center NE150 Quilt Exhibit is on display in the upstairs gallery through the end of October.
–The Alliance Public Library now has Boovie Bags! The bags contain both the movie and the book it is based on and may be checked out for a two week period.
Find us on the web at www.cityofalliance.net; on Facebook at City of Alliance, Nebraska or on Twitter @CityofAlliance!
Leave a Reply