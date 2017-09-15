City Of Alliance Activity Report

Sky View Golf Course will host the Panhandle Men’s Club Member/Member tournament Saturday, September 16. Please contact the golf course at 762-1446 for more details.

The Alliance Public Library is starting a new Adventure Book Club for students in grades five through eight. An informational/ registration meeting will be held Monday, September 18 at 4:00 p.m. in the community rooms. Participants will pick up the book for the first regular meeting Monday, October 9. The group will meet in the library community rooms from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on the second Monday of each month until April 9. The first book will be “Flight 29 Down: Static” by Walter Sorrells.

State Archeologist Rob Bozell will present an illustrated program about the archeology of the Sandhills and High Plains at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Sunday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring arrowheads and other archeological artifacts for help in identification.

The Alliance Public Library’s immensely popular LEGO Club will resume in September with two separate age groups. Students in Kindergarten through third grade will meet from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month beginning September 19. The Master Builders in grades four through eight, will meet every Thursday beginning September 21 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The groups are open to all children and there is no cost to attend.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place in the lower level of the Alliance Public Library Thursday, September 21 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. for Friends of the Library members only; Friday, September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the general public and Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon for the general public.

The Alliance City Council will be conducting a regular meeting Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room located at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes may be viewed on the City’s webpage at cityofalliance.net.

Box Butte General Hospital will conduct their annual Grime Time Adventure Race Saturday, September 16 in the City park system.

Do you like to read? You are welcome to join the Alliance Public Library Book Club and explore a wide variety of books and share your reading experience with others in the group. The book club will review “The Forgetting Time” by Sharon Guskin Tuesday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. in the back room of the library. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

