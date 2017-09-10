City Of Alliance Activity Report

Box Butte County RSVP will be conducting their annual Day of Service Project to honor those who died on September 11, 2001. RSVP staff is challenging everyone to participate by donating canned goods for our local food pantries through September 15 . Collection points are located at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone and Northwest Community Action Partnership located at 1028 E. Third, Building C Room 100.

In conjunction with the Nebraska statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and Museum Partners are hosting an exhibit of their NE150 Quilt Challenge entries. A ribbon cutting and quilter’s reception will be held Wednesday, September 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The quilts will be shown in the gallery of Knight Museum and Sandhills Center from September 13 through October 28 .

The City of Alliance is accepting applications for the following positions: Public Safety Dispatcher, Police Sergeant, Electric Journey Line Worker, Part Time Library Clerk, Part Time Library Page, Part Time Outreach Adult Services Librarian and Part Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher. Applications and job descriptions are available on the City webpage.