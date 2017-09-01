City Of Alliance Activity Report

All City of Alliance offices will be closed Monday, September 4 for the Labor Day holiday. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, September 5.

Sky View Golf Course will host the Panhandle Senior Men’s tournament Tuesday, September 5. Please contact the golf course at 762-1446 for more details.

Sallows Military Museum will be open Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 and closed on Labor Day. Winter hours will begin Tuesday, September 5.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be open 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

The Alliance City Council will conduct a regular meeting Tuesday, September 5 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room at 1604 Sweetwater Avenue. Complete agendas and minutes are available on the City of Alliance website.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting their first monthly Scrapbook Crop of the season September 8 and 9. Please call the museum at 762-2384 if you are interested in preserving your heritage through scrapbooking!

The Alliance Municipal Landfill will close at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 1 for maintenance. The landfill will reopen on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Box Butte County RSVP will be conducting their annual Day of Service Project to honor those who died on September 11, 2001. RSVP staff is challenging everyone to participate by donating canned goods for our local food pantries September 1 through September 15. Collection points are located at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone and Northwest Community Action Partnership located at 1028 E. Third, Building C Room 100.

Do you like to read? Do you find yourself reading the same type of books? You are welcome to join the Alliance Public Library Book Club and explore a wide variety of books and share your reading experience with others in the group. The book club will review “The Forgetting Time” by Sharon Guskin Tuesday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. in the back room of the library. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

The City of Alliance is currently taking applications for the following positions:

Full-Time Police Sergeant –Full-Time Electric Journey Line Worker – Part-Time Library Clerk – Part-Time Library Page – Part-Time Outreach/Adult Services Librarian and

Part-Time Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher. Applications and job descriptions are available on the City’s webpage.

Friday Fun Days will begin at the Alliance Public Library Friday, September 8. Each Friday, kids will participate in a variety of activities pertaining to science, technology, engineering, art and math from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the Alliance Public Library Community meeting rooms. Most activities are designed for elementary school aged children and older. Simpler projects will be available for younger children. Children age six and under or who may not be able to complete the project on their own must be accompanied by a caregiver. A list of the Friday Fun Days programs is available on the City webpage.