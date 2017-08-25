City Of Alliance Activity Report

The Alliance Public Library Book Club will review, “The Master Butchers Singing Club” by Louise Erdrich Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the back room of the library. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk for $1.00.

In an effort to ensure clear access to sidewalks, streets and alleys, the City of Alliance is asking that residents trim the limbs, branches or foliage of any trees on their property to create a clearance of eight feet above any public sidewalk and 13 ½ feet above the surface of a street, lane or alley.

Sky View Golf Course will host the Black Diamond Rails tournament Sunday, August 27 . Please contact the golf course at 762-1446 for more details.

The Alliance Police Department will be routing traffic in a clockwise direction south of Bulldog Stadium during varsity football games in an effort to ensure adequate access by Emergency Medical Services and the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department. Traffic will be routed in a clockwise direction around the park and fountain area and there will be no northbound traffic allowed on Sweetwater Avenue from East 10th Street to East 14th Street. Street traffic on East 14th will be directed only to the east and no westbound traffic will be allowed west of Sweetwater Avenue. When parking your car to attend the game, please utilize the Alliance High School parking lot and Box Butte Avenue as much as possible and avoid blocking driveways in residential areas.